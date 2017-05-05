Tom Brady Heading To Kentucky Derby With Jimmy Garoppolo & Jacoby Brissett (And Julian Edelman, Of Course)

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is heading to the Kentucky Derby, and once again he’s bringing some friends.

The first leg of the Triple Crown has become a staple of Brady’s offseason, and as is usually the case, he’s bringing a pretty healthy entourage with him. Of course Julian Edelman is part of it, because where Tom goes, Jules goes, whether he’s invited or not.

Also part of the group is New England backups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, which just goes to show how close the Patriots quarterbacks are, even in the offseason. It certainly doesn’t look like Garoppolo is disappointed that he’s heading for another season backing up Brady, after the Patriots opted not to trade him last weekend during the NFL Draft:

All 3 QBs on trip pic.twitter.com/x65wVCvxe9 — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) May 5, 2017

Missing from the photo is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has had plenty of fun at the Kentucky Derby in years past, but that doesn’t mean Gronk isn’t heading to the race this weekend. He’s likely taking his party bus to the festivities, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for all the fun the group has down at Churchill Downs.