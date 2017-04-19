WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
BREAKING NEWS: Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison  | Read More

Aaron Hernandez Suicide: What Happens Next

April 19, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Cheryl Fiandaca, Massachusetts State Police, Shirley

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police and the Department of Corrections will begin investigating after convicted killer and former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell Wednesday.

WBZ-TV Chief Investigative Reporter Cheryl Fiandaca said Hernandez had been involved in a couple of incidents at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center where he has been for some time, but that none of those incidents were significant.

He was part of the general prison population at the maximum-security prison, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

The Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley. (WBZ-TV)

He had just been acquitted in the 2012 murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado last Friday.

Correctional officers found him while they were doing their usual hourly rounds.

Fiandaca said investigators will be looking into the time he entered his cell, the last time guards checked on him, and if there were any incidents leading up to his death that indicated he wanted to harm himself.

Officials at the prison said he was not on suicide watch, and there was no report of a suicide note.

In addition, they will look into whether or not he had any visitors or made any phone calls.

Hernandez’s body is now with the medical examiner’s office.

