BREAKING NEWS: Aaron Hernandez Commits Suicide In Prison | Read More | Complete Coverage

Hernandez Attorney ‘Shocked And Surprised’ By Hernandez’s Suicide

April 19, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez suicide, Jose Baez

BOSTON (CBS) — Defense attorney Jose Baez, who represented Aaron Hernandez in his recent double murder trial, expressed shock Wednesday morning at the news that the former Patriots tight end had killed himself.

“The family and legal team is shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death,” Baez said in a statement. “There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated anything like this was possible.”

More: Current, Former NFL Players React To Aaron Hernandez Suicide

Hernandez was just acquitted in the murders of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado last Friday. Baez was also set to represent Hernandez in appealing his murder conviction in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.

“Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence,” Baez wrote. “Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death.”

More: Aaron Hernandez Suicide: What Happens Next

He expressed his hopes that the investigation into his former client’s suicide is “transparent and thorough.”

Baez also said his law firm will also examine Hernandez’s suicide themselves and make the results of their investigation public.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia