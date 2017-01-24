Family Of Aaron Hernandez’s Victim Goes After His Money

BOSTON (CBS) – Odin Lloyd’s family is trying to get any money former Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez might still have.

The family’s attorney, Douglas Sheff, said Lloyd’s mother lost more than just a son when Hernandez shot him to death in 2013. He said she lost a big part of her financial support.

“It’s easy to forget about people like Ursula Ward,” said Sheff, who added she has “huge hurdles to overcome.”

He was back in court with new urgency, fighting to move her civil case. Sheff filed a motion for summary judgement. It asks the judge to skip past the part of the trial that would determine Hernandez’s guilt or liability, and go straight to the business of searching for the ex-NFL player’s money and assets.

He said it’s money Lloyd’s mother desperately needs. “She’s in dire straits, and she’s in danger of losing her home.”

At stake, is just under $20,000 from the sale of Hernandez’ Hummer. Sheff has also put on hold proceeds from the sale of the North Attleboro estate Hernandez bought for more than a million dollars. Sheff said it’s falling into disrepair, and “losing value as we speak.”

Hernandez’s attorney, John Fitzpatrick, said the civil case should not go to a summary judgement, because Hernandez has yet to stand trial for two Boston murders next month.

Fitzpatrick also raised concerns about how the case could impact Hernandez’s appeal in the Odin Lloyd murder conviction. “The stakes could not be higher, and it’s a pending first degree murder appeal at that,” said Fitzpatrick.