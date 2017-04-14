Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Jurors Begin Sixth Day Of Deliberations

April 14, 2017 8:20 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – Jurors will return to Suffolk Superior Court on Friday for a sixth day of deliberations in the double murder trial of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez.

The jury has not reached out to Judge Jeffrey Locke since asking a question on Monday. Deliberations are scheduled to resume at 9 a.m.

Entering Friday, jurors have been deliberating for more than 32 hours. When Hernandez was convicted in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, jurors deliberated for 36 hours over seven days.

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado. (WBZ-TV graphic)

Hernandez faces two counts of first-degree murder in the shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston’s South End on July 16, 2012.

He’s also charged with three counts of armed assault with intent to murder for allegedly shooting at three survivors; one count of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon; one count of witness intimidation and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

While jurors were deliberating on Thursday, courtroom discussion focused on the absence of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when he was subpoenaed by defense attorneys but did not respond to the request.

Defense attorneys said they had a difficult time getting the subpoena in Belichick’s hands, and decided that his testimony was not critical to their case.

Hernandez is already facing life in prison for the murder of Lloyd.

