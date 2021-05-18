BOSTON (CBS) — Following new CDC guidance that says people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear face coverings in most indoor spaces, several retailers have announced changes to their store mask policy. We’ve compiled a list below of businesses that say they will not be requiring fully vaccinated customers to wear face masks.
Keep in mind that while the CDC and retailers may be announcing new guidelines and policies, local coronavirus orders still take priority. Massachusetts is keeping its mask mandate in place for indoor spaces until May 29, regardless of vaccination status. New Hampshire has dropped its face mask requirement.
Here are the businesses no longer requiring face masks for fully vaccinated customers: