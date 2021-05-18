Brad Marchand Credits Patrice Bergeron For Reeling In Emotions Before OT Winner"Obviously Bergie, in situations like that will grab me and kind of reel me back in, like he did," Marchand said of his captain and longtime linemate. "That's just part of it."

Marchand Scores In OT, Bruins Beat Capitals To Even SeriesBrad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Monday night, tying the East Division first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Patriots Signing QB Brian HoyerThe Patriots' quarterback room will have to make space for one more. Brian Hoyer is heading back to Foxboro.

Baseball Report: Are The White Sox The Best Team In The Majors?This week's Baseball Report looks at the Chicago White Sox's early-season success, the New York Yankees' COVID outbreak and Albert Pujols' return with the Dodgers.

Red Sox, Bruins Can Host Fans At Full Capacity Beginning May 29A major change is coming for sports in the city of Boston.