QUINCY (CBS) — Add Stop & Shop to the list of retailers that won’t be requiring face masks at stores in the near future. The Quincy-based supermarket chain said in a statement to WBZ-TV that fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts won’t need to wear face coverings to go grocery shopping once the state drops its mask mandate on May 29.
Stop & Shop has already dropped its mask requirement for the fully vaccinated in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.READ MORE: Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By Tractor-Trailer In Waltham
“Stop & Shop will no longer require those who are fully vaccinated to wear masks in our stores – although we will continue to strongly encourage everyone to do so,” the company said.READ MORE: Hopkinton Police Release 911 Call, Radio Transmissions And Logs In Mikayla Miller Death Investigation
Trader Joe’s and other retailers have also announced they will no longer mandate masks for fully vaccinated people, in accordance with new CDC guidelines. State and local face covering ordinances take precedence over individual business policies.
Click here to see the list of retailers dropping the mask requirement.MORE NEWS: 'Matty In The Morning' Radio Host Matt Siegel Appears To Quit On Air Over Demi Lovato Comments
Stop & Shop said it still plans to offer special hours for 60+ shoppers, even though that’s no longer required by the state.