WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is easing indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
The new guidance was announced Thursday at the White House. It will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.READ MORE: Leominster Video Store Owner Accused Of Hiring Shoplifters, Selling Stolen Items Online
The CDC will also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.READ MORE: Downtown Boston's First Retail Marijuana Shop Has Grand Opening; Said To Be Largest Dispensary On East Coast
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, says the long-awaited change is thanks to millions of people getting vaccinated — and based on the latest science about how well those shots are working.
The new guidance from the CDC does not immediately change the rules for mask-wearing in Massachusetts. The state recently relaxed outdoor mask mandates, but face coverings are still required at all times in indoor public spaces and at events.MORE NEWS: Gov. Charlie Baker Traveling To D.C. For Meetings With Mass. Delegation And Federal Officials
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)