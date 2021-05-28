MANSFIELD (CBS) — A Mansfield-based supermarket chain is the latest in Massachusetts to say it will drop its mask requirement for customers when the state ends its mandate Saturday. Roche Bros. joins several other retailers in saying shoppers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can leave their masks at home.
"Following CDC guidelines, as of May 29th, masks will no longer be required for anyone fully vaccinated," a Roche Bros. spokeswoman told WBZ-TV. "Face coverings are suggested for those not vaccinated."
Roche Bros. has stores in Greater Boston, MetroWest and southeastern Massachusetts.
Stop & Shop, Wegman’s, Trader Joe’s and Hannaford are among the other grocery stores that have said they won’t be requiring face masks, unless mandated by local ordinances.
Massachusetts is dropping its face mask mandate for fully vaccinated people and other coronavirus restrictions on businesses Saturday.
