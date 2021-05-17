BOSTON (CBS) — Target is joining a growing number of retailers that will no longer require face masks in its stores, as long as that’s permitted under local health orders. Face masks in indoor spaces are still mandated in Massachusetts, though not in New Hampshire.
The Centers For Disease Control announced last week that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear face masks or practice social distancing in most indoor spaces.
"Given the CDC's updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it's required by local ordinances," Target said in a statement. "Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we'll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores."
Trader Joe's was the first major retailer to say that fully vaccinated shoppers would no longer have to wear masks. Walmart also said that fully vaccinated customers can shop without masks, and fully vaccinated employees will be able to leave their masks at home as of Tuesday.
Gov. Charlie Baker is set to make an announcement about coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts on Monday.