BOSTON (CBS) – Up to one million fans are expected to line the streets of Boston to celebrate the World Series champions on Wednesday.

The parade will kick off outside Fenway Park at the intersection of Ipswich and Boylston Streets.

CHECK: Red Sox Parade Route Information

Barriers started going up early Wednesday morning along the parade route, which was closed to traffic starting at 5 a.m.

Police are asking people to pay close attention to the parking restriction signs. Using public transportation is encouraged.

They’re also asking for everyone’s help to make this a fun, safe and family-friendly event. There is no public drinking allowed, and no climbing on poles or bus vestibules.

Several items are prohibited. Large bags, coolers, drones, alcohol and no weapons will be allowed. With Wednesday being Halloween, police are reminding visitors not to wear masks or bring replica weapons.

Glenn Reynolds from #Quincy is the first #RedSox fan in line for the #WorldSeries Parade!! He’s been out here since 2 AM. Now THAT is dedication! #WBZ pic.twitter.com/mcyumjT24D — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) October 31, 2018

Police say there will be multiple security measures in place, including uniformed officers all along the parade route. They’re reminding people to be aware of their surroundings and to report anything suspicious.