BOSTON (CBS) – Alex Cora showed his Puerto Rican pride at the Red Sox victory parade Wednesday, flying the island’s flag and announcing that he’ll be bringing the World Series trophy home soon.

The Boston manager draped the U.S. territory’s flag over a duck boat as the parade got underway.

Back outside Fenway Park after the parade, Cora told reporters he’d be bringing the World Series trophy to Puerto Rico on Saturday. Cora is from the city of Caguas on the island.

The Sox skipper managed the Puerto Rican team in the World Baseball Classic in 2017. He also led Major League Baseball’s relief effort in Puerto Rico earlier this year after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

In September, Cora criticized President Donald Trump’s tweets disputing a report that said the hurricane killed about 3,000 people in Puerto Rico. Trump made unfounded accusations that Democrats inflated the death toll to make him look bad.

“To be tweeting about 3,000 people. . . it’s actually disrespectful for my country.” Cora said. “He’s the president of the United States, but I don’t agree with a lot of what he says about us.”