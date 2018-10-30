BOSTON (CBS) — The World Series-champion Red Sox will be parading around Boston on the Duck Boats on Wednesday, and that can only mean one thing: The Dropkick Murphys will be providing the soundtrack.

Lead singer Ken Casey posted on social media on Tuesday that the band was asked to lead the party, and the Boston-based band of course said yes.

“Coach Cora said ‘we need this parade to be special… it’s for the greatest team in Red Sox history …we need a band to lead if off with a bang!!!’

We said ‘give us the ball coach …put us on duck boat number ONE we wanna set the tone for the best parade in Boston history,'” Casey wrote. “AC tossed us the ball and said ‘Duck One is all yours boys give em hell!!!’ See you [Wednesday] everybody we’ll be leading the way!!! #damagedone #2018worldserieschamps #mayorwalshthrowsthebestparty #titletownusa”

The band also performed on a platform through the city streets during the parades for the 2007 and 2013 championships. In 2007, closer Jonathan Papelbon shared a ride with the band and performed an Irish jig throughout the parade. The band also performed the national anthem prior to Game 6 of the 2013 World Series.

The parade will depart Fenway Park around 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Full details can be found here.