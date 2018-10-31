BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday for allegedly throwing a beer can at a duck boat during the Red Sox victory parade.

The unopened can hit “an adult male party” on board the duck boat in the area of 560 Boylston Street at about 11:40 a.m. police said. The victim was not hurt.

The department said Patrick Connolly, of Sandwich, is charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. He will be appearing in Boston Municipal Court, but police did not say when.

Fans tossed multiple cans of beer at Red Sox players during the parade; one nearly pelted MVP candidate Mookie Betts. The Associated Press reported that a beer can thrown during the parade hit one of Boston’s four World Series trophies, slightly damaging it. At least one fan was hit by a flying beer can and had to go to the hospital for stitches, according to the Boston Globe.