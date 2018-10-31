BOSTON (CBS) — Victory parades are nothing new in Boston, so players and fans alike are pretty good at celebrating a championship.

But maybe it’s time to stop throwing beers at players when they pass by on duck boats. Several frosty brews were tossed at Red Sox players throughout Wednesday’s World Series victory parade in Boston, and one nearly took out Mookie Betts.

That Mookie Betts can't catch ANYTHING… pic.twitter.com/fMYm4kIhc1 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 31, 2018

The Sox outfielder didn’t have his gold glove with him, and couldn’t corral a pair of cans that flew his way as the parade made its way through Copley Square. It’s a good thing everyone else on the duck boat was paying attention when the second can flew in.

Hey, beer guy. Maybe don’t chuck a bunch of cans at the soon-to-be MVP.

The Associated Press is also reporting that a beer can thrown during the parade hit one of Boston’s four World Series trophies, slightly damaging it. At least one fan was hit by a flying beer can and had to go to the hospital for stitches, according to the Boston Globe.

Most Red Sox players caught the libations thrown their way and enjoyed the suds. Reliever Matt Barnes showed off his sure hands by hauling in not one, but two blue sodas that flew his way (check out the video above). Others decided to shake them up and let the crowd join in on the fun.