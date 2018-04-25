BOSTON (CBS) – WBZ-TV was named winner of the 2018 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in the northeast region on Wednesday. The station now advances to the National Murrow Award competition, with winners to be announced in June. Murrow Awards recognize outstanding achievements in journalism.

Among the stories that won WBZ the Overall Excellence award was coverage of President Trump’s inauguration; the death of Aaron Hernandez; the deadly crash at a Billerica auto auction; the iTeam exposing a decorator accused of ripping off a non-profit; the Pan Mass Challenge; the Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting; Pet Parade; and selections from WBZ’s digital media channels that reflect the depth and scope of the news organization.

The WBZ iTeam also won the regional Murrow Award for their investigation of a well-known local designer. The self-proclaimed “million-dollar decorator” was accused of ripping off a Boston nonprofit that serves low-income kids. WBZ investigators uncovered victims across the country who were owed hundreds of thousands of dollars.