Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting Kicks Off Holiday Season In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The holiday season in Boston kicked off Tuesday night at the WBZ Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular. The night featured musical performances and visits from special guests.

The switch was flipped on the Christmas tree and it’s officially feeling pretty festive in the city.

“No place better than being down at Faneuil Hall right? Great place and the weather tonight is perfect,” said Vin Sharma of Natick.

Along with the sparkling 85-foot Norwegian spruce – there are some 600,000 LED lights, part of the Blink! light and sound extravaganza.

The holiday spectacular marks the start of the city’s celebrations and families’ festive favorites as well.

“Lots of people having a good time,” said Bob Gowdy. “Everyone is happy. Makes you forget about all the other problems in the world today.”

One of New England’s favorite gifts – Patriots receiver Julian Edelman – announced his team’s toy drive for those in need.

“It’s a giving time of the year, regardless of what you are, who you are. What you celebrate. The Patriots do an unbelievable job of going out and helping little kids have nice nights,” Edelman said.

The light show will happen from 4:30-10 p.m. every night through January 1.

