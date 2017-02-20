WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

The Pan-Mass Challenge

pmc 2016 header

donatebutton The Pan Mass Challengeregisterbutton The Pan Mass Challenge
2017 PMC REGISTRATION IS CLOSED, BUT YOU CAN STILL DONATE TODAY!

In The News:
Latest PMC Stories from WBZ


Read: All PMC Stories from WBZ-TV

lisa The Pan Mass Challengedavid riding 1 The Pan Mass Challenge

WBZ-TV’s Lisa Hughes and David Wade riding the PMC.

About The PMC:
Raising $547 million to fight cancer since 1980

WBZ-TV is proud to support The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), the single largest athletic fundraising event in the country. Since 1980, PMC cyclists have raised more than $547 million for patient care and cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In 2015, the Pan-Mass Challenge raised $45 million to fight cancer. A record breaking $47 million was raised in 2016. For more information about the PMC, visit PMC.org.

pmc2016fundraisingdollars The Pan Mass Challenge

The Ride:
14 Routes to fit all skill sets and fundraising abilities

On August 5 & 6, more than 5,700 riders will take part in the 38th Pan-Mass Challenge.

In addition the full 46-town, 192-mile ride from Sturbridge to Provincetown, there are thirteen other routes of varying distances. There are three additional two-day ride routes, and seven one-day routes, starting as short as 25 miles. Learn more about the routes, and the different levels of fundraising, on the PMC website.

When:
PMC Weekend is August 5th and 6th, 2017

This year’s two day rides are Saturday and Sunday, August 5th and 6th, with Opening Ceremonies on Friday night, August 4th in Sturbridge. Opening Ceremonies will be broadcast on WBZ-TV and streamed on CBSBoston.com. One-day ride options are available on Saturday or Sunday.

Who:
5,700 Riders ages 13+

Thousands of riders and volunteers have lost loved ones to the disease, still more ride in honor of those in treatment, and over 600 PMC riders and volunteers are cancer survivors. The PMC donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. In addition the PMC has over 3,300 volunteers and 200+ corporate sponsors.

Watch:
PMC, ‘Committed’

Committed. from David Hellman on Vimeo.

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch