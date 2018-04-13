YARMOUTH (CBS) – Stunned members of the community are visiting Yarmouth Police Department after a K-9 officer was gunned down in the line of duty on Thursday in Barnstable.

Officer Sean Gannon was allegedly killed while serving a search warrant by Tom Latanowich, who had 111 previous charges. Gannon’s police K-9 Nero is “fighting to stay alive” after he was wounded in the shooting.

“It’s just a sad day in the Town of Yarmouth,” said Cheryl Davis, who stopped at police headquarters Friday morning.

Some residents brought baked goods to Yarmouth Police. Others left flowers in honor of Gannon’s sacrifice.

“We feel helpless,” one woman told WBZ-TV. “We’re all sick. We just don’t feel right. It’s the worst.”

Gannon’s cruiser was parked in front of the Yarmouth Police Department and draped with black-and-purple bunting. Flowers were placed on the windshield of the cruiser.

Bailey Cook, who retired from the police force after 30 years on the job in Connecticut, was in town for a hockey tournament when he heard the news of Gannon’s death. Cook has two sons who hope to become police officers.

“It’s a dangerous, dangerous situation. You never know when you’re not going to come home,” said Cook. “We do it every day. Just yesterday at this time the officer was in his car doing his job, looking to get back to his family and something like this happens. It’s terrible.”

Cook said Latanowich’s lengthy record points to an issue that many police officers deal with every day.

“Things fall through the cracks. Mistakes are made. And it ends up somebody losing their life. It’s ridiculous how things are done,” said Cook.

“It’s amazing that something like this could happen to such a young, fine officer. I feel for his family, for the police department, for the citizens of this town.”