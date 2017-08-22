Is Geneo Grissom Ready To Step Up For Belichick, Patriots?

By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Trey Flowers garnered 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl LI, and the 2015 fourth-round pick is now one of the Patriots’ best players heading into 2017. The defensive end the Patriots drafted before Flowers, Geneo Grissom, is still working hard to reach a similar level of NFL success.

But based on Grissom’s development to this point, Bill Belichick believes this could be his time to take a huge step forward.

“Well, that’s something that Geneo’s worked really hard on this year in the spring and in training camp,” Belichick said of Grissom.

“We’ve used him inside as a rusher, used him outside. He’s got some versatility. He can fill in at some different spots for us depending on where we need him, even some linebacker responsibilities,” Belichick continued. “So, he definitely understands how valuable that is to our team and our defense to be able to combine those defensive roles with the kicking game and multiple roles on defense. He’s worked hard at that, and I think he made a jump this year, just really understanding, now that he solidified his special teams role last year, understanding how he can move to the next step defensively.”

With Derek Rivers likely out for the season with a torn ACL, the Patriots need more production from their pass rushers. According to Grissom’s NFL.com draft profile, he’s a lengthy defender who can contribute as both a defensive end and outside linebacker as a stand-up rusher.

When the Patriots drafted Grissom, NFL draft analyst Mike Mayock praised the move.

“He’s played all over the place at Oklahoma,” Mayock said. “He can be an edge rusher and can drop into coverage. He is an athlete, is versatile and smart, and fits New England.”

After Flowers, competition is wide open between Grissom, Kony Ealy and Deatrich Wise for the team’s other defensive end position. Ealy was the presumed favorite to be the starter, but has struggled. Wise also recently suffered a head injury, presumably a concussion.

If Grissom has solid showings in the Patriots’ last two preseason games (at Lions, vs. Giants), he could have a shot at a starting role on the edge.