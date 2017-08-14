Patriots Injury Update: Deatrich Wise Present But Not Practicing

BOSTON (CBS) — Besides solidifying the 53-man roster, the Patriots’ most important training camp goal is to stay as healthy as possible. The team looks to have its deepest, most talented roster in years (on paper) and hopes to be at full strength for opening night against the Chiefs on Sept. 7.

One of the Pats’ key injuries is to defensive end Deatrich Wise, who suffered a head injury during the team’s 31-24 loss to the Jaguars Thursday night. Wise was present at practice today, but did not participate in padded drills.

Although not confirmed, Wise presumably suffered a concussion during the game. That would be a tough blow to a player that may be the leading candidate to take the bulk of the retired Rob Ninkovich’s snaps in the fall.

But the Patriots do have some good news on the injury front, as defensive tackle Alan Branch practiced for the first time this summer on Monday. Branch had been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the start of training camp.

As for absentees at practice today, here is the full list of players who were not present on Monday:

WR Matthew Slater

S Brandon King

LB Shea McClellin

OT Tony Garcia

TE Matt Lengel

Here is the full list of players who did not participate:

DE Deatrich Wise

LB Dont’a Hightower

OT Nate Solder

RB Mike Gillislee

DE Keionta Davis

Also, wide receiver Cody Hollister and safety Damarius Travis practiced while wearing red non-contact jerseys.

The Patriots will travel to West Virgina for joint practices with the Texans on Tuesday and Wednesday at The GreenBrier in White Sulphur Springs. They will then go to Houston, where they will face the Texans in their second preseason game on Saturday.