3 Ways The Patriots Could Overcome A Subpar Pass Rush

By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Halfway through the preseason, the likelihood is still that the 2017 Patriots are collectively going to be very good. But one potential question mark for the team is a position dealing with injuries, a relative lack of experience, and possibly even a shortage of talent.

That would be the Patriots’ thin group of pass rushers.

The team’s relative lack of depth on the edge has drawn added scrutiny in recent days, now that top pick Derek Rivers is likely out for the season with a torn ACL. Fourth-round pick Deatrich Wise is currently out with a concussion. Rob Ninkovich and Chris Long are no longer with the club. Furthermore, offseason acquisition Kony Ealy has yet to show promise with the Patriots.

The defensive end spots are currently in flux, but Bill Belichick is as good as any coach in the league at covering up his team’s deficiencies. He has a history of finding ways to field a solid defense, even in the wake of injuries or depleted talent, by scheming things up more.

Here are three ways he might overcome a subpar pass rush:

Move Dont’a Hightower to the edge

The Patriots’ linebacking crew is far from thin. Along with defensive signal-caller Dont’a Hightower, the Patriots have David Harris, Kyle Van Noy, Shea McClellin, and Elandon Roberts. Any combination of them could end up starting next to Hightower at this point.

In that case, the Patriots may experiment with Hightower as an edge rusher. Hightower made the most important defensive play of the 2016 season in that role when he sacked Matt Ryan to force a fumble in Super Bowl LI.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hightower finished second in pressure percentage among defenders with at least 150 pass rushing snaps in 2016.

Dont'a Hightower finished 2016 with the 2nd highest pressure percentage among any defender with at least 150 pass rushing snaps. pic.twitter.com/S6fvJ8FKyB — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 16, 2017

Th 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hightower certainly has the strength and speed to get to the quarterback consistently. In that case, the Patriots may opt to simply ramp up his snaps on the edge.

Rely more on pass coverage

The Patriots’ defensive front could ultimately benefit from what looks to be one of the NFL’s best, deepest secondaries. In addition to Devin McCourty, Malcolm Butler, Eric Rowe, and Patrick Chung, the Patriots welcomed Stephon Gilmore to the fold in the offseason to the tune of a five-year, $65 million dollar contract.

With the Patriots’ current defensive backfield, there’s a chance that they will cover so well that the team will be able to consistently generate “coverage sacks”. Excellent man coverage from Gilmore and Butler could create just enough extra time for Flowers and company to get to the quarterback as he holds the ball longer.

Expect Belichick and Matt Patricia to also switch up coverages to fool quarterbacks, leaving them guessing for a few seconds longer than they’d like. Exotic zone coverages that are run well can also include blitzes from the secondary, which you often saw from Chung and Logan Ryan last season. You may see this kind of defense deployed against talented but inexperienced young quarterbacks facing the Patriots for the first time as starters, like the Bucs’ Jameis Winston and the Raiders’ Derek Carr.

Rotate and mix up personnel

Sort of like he did with the Patriots’ depleted offensive line in 2015, Belichick might also feature varying personnel groupings and an unpredictable rotation of pass rushers.

Flowers will likely play the most snaps, seeing as he enters the season as easily the Patriots’ most reliable pass rusher. But after that, Belichick can sub in players such as Harvey Langi, Geneo Grissom and Vincent Valentine to sub in for the starters on a consistent basis. That will depend on which of those players make the 53-man roster.

The Patriots also have one of the league’s better interior pass rushers in Alan Branch. According to Pro Football Focus, Branch was second in the league with 17 pressures from the 0-technique (next closest player had just 10).

Another solid pass rushing season from Branch up the middle can open things up for the edge rushers – and make life easier for what could be a trying season at the defensive end spots.