Report: Patriots ‘Fear’ Derek Rivers Has Season-Ending Knee Injury

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots ‘ top draft choice of 2017 may be done for the season. They reportedly “fear” that rookie defensive end Derek Rivers has suffered a season-ending knee injury.

ESPN’s Field Yates and Mike Reiss first reported the Rivers news on Twitter on Friday. Rivers, whom the Patriots drafted 83rd overall out of Youngstown State in April, suffered the injury while participating in a kickoff drill during a joint practice between the Patriots and Texans on Wednesday.

Rivers made 14 sacks during his senior season at Youngstown State, and also forced a fumble and recovered three. He recorded 35 sacks in 39 games over his final three collegiate seasons.

This is a developing story…

