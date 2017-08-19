WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsThousands of protesters march on Tremont Street in Boston against a 'Free Speech Rally' on Boston Common, August 19, 2017. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsThousands of protesters march in Boston against a 'Free Speech Rally' on Boston Common, August 19, 2017. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsThousands of protesters march in Boston against a 'Free Speech Rally' on Boston Common, August 19, 2017. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsThe 'free speech' rally was confined to the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common Saturday as barriers and police held back a massive protest. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsA member of the 'free speech' rally says he's anti fascist and from New York. He didn't want to share his name, but he felt there were too many police on Boston Common. (Photo credit: Christina Hager - WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsThousands of protesters march on Tremont Street in Boston against a 'Free Speech Rally' on Boston Common, August 19, 2017. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsThousands of protesters march on Tremont Street in Boston against a 'Free Speech Rally' on Boston Common, August 19, 2017. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsA member of the 'free speech' rally was removed from Boston Common by State Police after a confrontation with a protester. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsThousands of counter protesters marched toward Boston Common Saturday. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsA man in a "Stop White Genocide" shirt was escorted away from Boston Common following the 'free speech' rally. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsAn aerial view of protesters on Boston Common demonstrating against a so-called 'free speech' rally on the Parkman Bandstand Saturday, August 19, 2017. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsThe Parkman Bandstand was empty about a half-hour after the 'free speech' rally started on the Common. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsThousands of protesters leave Boston Common after the 'free speech' rally ended Saturday, August 19, 2017. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsA State Police helicopter monitored the crowds over Boston Common after the 'free speech' rally ended Saturday, August 19, 2017. (WBZ-TV)
  • Boston ‘Free Speech’ Rally And Massive Counter ProtestBoston ProtestsSome counter demonstrators scuffled with Boston Police after the rally on the Common ended Saturday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)
Categories: Galleries Homepage Local News

Boston 'Free Speech' Rally And Massive Counter ProtestThousands of people came out for a counter protest of a so-called "free speech" rally on Boston Common, August 19, 2017.
