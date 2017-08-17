As Boston Free Speech Rally Approaches, Gov. Baker Formally Denounces Charlottesville Hate

BOSTON (CBS) — As tensions grew Thursday over Saturday’s Boston Free Speech Rally, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and other state leaders formally denounced the deadly violence that took place last weekend at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The joint proclamation came as concern mounted that some fringe elements from Charlottesville could make their way to Boston, even as organizers called the rally an event for unity and say they stand against bigotry.

The proclamation is the Commonwealth’s official response to the violence, which left anti-fascist protester Heather Hayer dead and 19 others injured.

It condemned white nationalist and bigoted ideology. During the signing ceremony, there was a moment of silence at the State House for those injured and killed protesting the Charlottesville “Unite The Right” rally.

Baker said he needed to send a very strong message.

“Over the course of the past several days, the House and the Senate and the administration have had several conversations about how we might send a message to the people of Massachusetts and to the folks in Charlottesville, Virginia and to the folks in D.C. about how we feel about the events that took place over the previous weekend there,” the governor said.

Copies of the proclamation were being sent to the mayor of Charlottesville, as well as President Donald Trump, whose response to the tragedy has been criticized by many on the left and right.

The strong statement comes a day after the controversial Boston Free Speech Rally received a permit from the city. It will go from 12-2 p.m. Saturday at the Parkman Bandstand on Boston Common.

Organizer John Medlar told WBZ-TV Wednesday that people had the wrong impression of his event.

“Contrary to a lot of the rumors out there, the purpose of the rally is to denounce the kind of political violence that we have seen, a sort of rising tide throughout the country, and particularly most recently in Charlottesville,” said Medlar, who added he “absolutely” disavows white nationalists.

According to Medlar, Boston Police will provide barricades around the bandstand, and will be checking attendees for weapons. Anyone can be searched. Participants are allowed to bring signs, as long as they aren’t attached to sticks or poles.

Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans said officers will keep order, regardless of the nature of the rally.

“They’re claiming they’re all about free speech, but it’s not my role to determine who or what they are,” said Evans. “I know we got a job to do, and that’s to keep people safe in the city.”

But even though organizers say they are opposed to the kind of violence and bigotry that were on display in Charlottesville, they admitted they’ve invited several controversial alt-right speakers.

On Nightside with Dan Rea Wednesday night, Medlar spoke about some of the figures who were invited to the rally–including prominent alt-right figures like holocaust denier Augustus Invictus.

“Why would you invite a speaker who was a holocaust denier?” asked Rea.

“Because we’re not inviting him to speak about the holocaust,” answered Medlar. “We’re inviting him to speak about first amendment issues … some people can be wrong on some issues and right on others.”

Invictus backed out, but there are a number of other right-wing speakers expected, including Joe Biggs, one of the figures behind the “pizzagate” conspiracy, and Kyle Chapman, who once smashed an anti-Trump protester over the head with a rod in California.

“We would not be having him here if we felt that he was a risk, if we felt that he was going to be spreading hatred,” Medlar said of Chapman, who goes by the nickname “Based Stick Man” as a result of that encounter with the protester, for which he was arrested.

Biggs and Chapman were listed on the Second Boston Free Speech Rally Facebook page as being headliners of the rally, along with Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai and Congressional candidate Samson Racioppi.

Counter-protest organizer Monica Cannon said the speakers, as well as the imagery on flyers for the event, show Medlar is not accurately representing the Free Speech Coalition putting on the rally.

“I feel like that language is just a mask-over for the fact that they are actually neo-Nazis and racists and white supremacists,” Cannon said. “If you pay attention to the flyers that they’ve transmitted all over social media, they are specifically inviting neo-Nazis, Trump supporters, and those who are racist and white supremacist.”

On the Facebook page for the rally, the group wrote that they are still “offering our platform for ‘left’ groups to join us and have open slots for speakers if any “left” groups would like to furnish some.”

“With all due respect, we don’t need him to give us a voice–we have one,” said Cannon. “Our goal is to show unity, and that we’re standing unified against any type of racism that tries to enter into the city.”

