President Trump Praises Boston Police, Marty Walsh, Chides Protesters

BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon about “anti-police agitators” amid counter protests to a “Free Speech Rally” on Boston Common.

Trump commended police action at the events, which reportedly led to at least 20 arrests.

An estimated crowd of 15,000 counter protesters marched to Boston Common.

Protesters face off with riot police escorting conservative activists following a march in Boston against a planned ‘free speech rally’ on Boston Common, on August 19, 2017. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Free Speech Rally participants left Boston Common with a police escort about 45 minutes after the event began.

One of the planned speakers said the rally “fell apart.”

Trump and Walsh have had a tumultuous relationship. In 2015, Trump called Walsh a “clown.” 

