Counter Protesters Scuffle With Police Following ‘Free Speech Rally’

BOSTON (CBS) – Counter protesters scuffled with police following a “Free Speech Rally” on Boston Common Saturday afternoon.
The small rally, which was met by a massive crowd of counter protesters, ended around 1 p.m.
Counter protesters remained in the area of Boston Common.
Police began to report issues with crowds in the area of Boylston and Tremont Streets about 45 minutes after the rally ended.
A group of officers in riot gear scuffled with the crowd and appeared to take several people into custody.
“I saw a lot of the counter protesters not letting out some of the Free Speech Rally and about four or five people were arrested, some justified and some not so much,” a woman from Worcester who witnessed the incident told WBZ-TV’s Mike LaCrosse.
Boston Police said they will not comment on the number of people arrested until the protests are completed.
Heavy equipment, including a Department of Public Works truck and tractor, was brought in to help control the crowds.
