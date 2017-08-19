WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
BOSTON PROTESTS: Watch Live: Aerial Coverage Over City | Read More | Photos

Counter Protesters Scuffle With Police Following ‘Free Speech Rally’

Filed Under: Boston Free Speech Rally, Mike LaCrosse

BOSTON (CBS) – Counter protesters scuffled with police following a “Free Speech Rally” on Boston Common Saturday afternoon.

The small rally, which was met by a massive crowd of counter protesters, ended around 1 p.m.

Photos: Boston Free Speech Rally And Counter Protests

Counter protesters remained in the area of Boston Common.

Police began to report issues with crowds in the area of Boylston and Tremont Streets about 45 minutes after the rally ended.

struggle Counter Protesters Scuffle With Police Following Free Speech Rally

Some counter demonstrators scuffled with Boston Police after the rally on the Common ended Saturday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

A group of officers in riot gear scuffled with the crowd and appeared to take several people into custody.

“I saw a lot of the counter protesters not letting out some of the Free Speech Rally and about four or five people were arrested, some justified and some not so much,” a woman from Worcester who witnessed the incident told WBZ-TV’s Mike LaCrosse.

WBZ-TV’s Mike LaCrosse reports

Boston Police said they will not comment on the number of people arrested until the protests are completed.

Heavy equipment, including a Department of Public Works truck and tractor, was brought in to help control the crowds.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Same Girl! (@SameGirlie) says:
    August 19, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    They specifically say they do not know if they are counterprotestors since they were not in the two main official counterprotest groups, but in another area of the common. Please correct your headlines!!!

