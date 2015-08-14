WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
BOSTON PROTESTS: Watch Live: Aerial Coverage Over City | Read More | Trump ReactionPhotos
WATCH LIVE: 4:30 pm Mayor Walsh, Boston Police News Conference On Protests

Donald Trump: Marty Walsh A ‘Clown’

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Governor Charlie Baker, Jim Smith, mayor marty walsh

HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS/AP) — In a speech light on policy details but heavy on flair, Donald Trump told a raucous New Hampshire crowd Friday that he’d make a smarter president than any of his competitors when it comes to the economy, the military and everything else.

“We will make great trade deals, we will save Social Security without cuts, we will come up with health care plans that will be phenomenal — phenomenal,” Trump told a packed high school auditorium in Hampton.

Before the speech, trump ruffled some Massachusetts political feathers, responding to a challenge to join the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who he has tangled with on the subject of immigration.

“Look he’s a clown, Marty Walsh, I don’t even know who he is this guy, Marty Walsh. He spends all this time and effort and money on an Olympic bid and then he goes out and he’s talking about ice bucket challenges, get a real mayor,” Trump said.

And there was a barb directed at Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker who called Trump’s recent statements on women reprehensible.

“Governor Baker should only dream about doing for women what I’ve done and what I will do,” Trump said.

