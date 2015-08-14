Donald Trump: Marty Walsh A ‘Clown’

HAMPTON, N.H. (CBS/AP) — In a speech light on policy details but heavy on flair, Donald Trump told a raucous New Hampshire crowd Friday that he’d make a smarter president than any of his competitors when it comes to the economy, the military and everything else.

“We will make great trade deals, we will save Social Security without cuts, we will come up with health care plans that will be phenomenal — phenomenal,” Trump told a packed high school auditorium in Hampton.

Before the speech, trump ruffled some Massachusetts political feathers, responding to a challenge to join the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who he has tangled with on the subject of immigration.

“Look he’s a clown, Marty Walsh, I don’t even know who he is this guy, Marty Walsh. He spends all this time and effort and money on an Olympic bid and then he goes out and he’s talking about ice bucket challenges, get a real mayor,” Trump said.

And there was a barb directed at Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker who called Trump’s recent statements on women reprehensible.

“Governor Baker should only dream about doing for women what I’ve done and what I will do,” Trump said.

