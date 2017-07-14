Bella Bond’s Mother To Be Released From Prison Friday

July 14, 2017 8:13 AM
BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of murdered two-year-old Bella Bond will be released from prison and will enter a rehab facility Friday after being sentenced earlier in the week.

Rachelle Bond was sentenced on Wednesday to time served–nearly two years–for her role in her daughter’s death.

Rachelle Bond in court July 12 for her sentencing. (WBZ-TV)

She is being released as part of a deal with prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her now-convicted former boyfriend, Michael McCarthy. She will also face two years of probation.

Rachelle was allowed to stay in prison for a few more days so that she could go directly from South Bay House of Correction to the rehab facility. Her sentencing was originally scheduled for June 27, but was pushed back because a bed wasn’t available.

Her attorney has said she has almost nothing to her name, and “just wants to start over.”

Bella Bond. (Photo credit: Facebook photo)

Bond pleaded guilty back in February to being an accessory after the fact to murder, and to larceny as a result of her continued use of state benefits intended for her daughter.

Prosecutors said McCarthy killed Bella because he thought she was a “demon,” and Rachelle testified against him as the star witness during his 15-day trial.

The defense claimed Rachelle was the one who held bizarre occult beliefs and killed her daughter, but jurors ultimately believed Rachelle’s testimony.

McCarthy was convicted of second-degree murder in the little girl’s death and sentenced to life in prison.

Michael McCarthy after hearing his sentence Wednesday. (WBZ-TV)

Bond and McCarthy were arrested in September 2015, three months after Bella Bond’s body washed ashore on Deer Island.

A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media by authorities trying to determine her identity.

