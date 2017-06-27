Bella Bond’s Mother To Enter Rehab After Sentencing

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The sentencing of the mother of Bella Bond has been pushed back two weeks to a date when a bed in a rehab facility will be available for her.

Rachelle Bond will be sentenced to time served on July 12 for her role in her 2-year-old daughter’s death in 2015.

Janice Bassil, Bond’s attorney, said that she and Bond agreed that it was best if Bond remained in jail until she could go directly into rehab.

Bond pleaded guilty back in February to being an accessory and to larceny as a result of her continued use of state benefits intended for her daughter.

Earlier this month, she testified against her boyfriend Michael McCarthy at his trial. He was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in Bella’s death.

After Bond’s sentencing hearing was pushed back, Bassil told reporters outside Suffolk Superior Court that Bond was relieved by McCarthy’s guilty verdict.

“She didn’t kill her child. Yes, she made some terrible mistakes in her life, including not reporting it, but she’s going to lead her life and if there are people in the public that have a problem with that, that’s their problem,” said Bassil.

Bond plans to get sober and testify against McCarthy at his parole hearing, according to Bassil.

The terms of Bond’s probation are centered around her prior drug use. She must undergo a doctor’s evaluation and comply with the recommendation, including substance abuse treatment. She is subject random drug testing to prove that she is not using any drugs or alcohol. Lastly, she is prohibited from living with anyone that uses illegal substances.

Bond and McCarthy were arrested in September 2015, three months after Bella Bond’s body washed ashore on Deer Island.

A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media by authorities trying to determine her identity.

“It was clear to us that Rachelle Bond loved the little girl, but at the same time she also let that little girl down terribly, but that doesn’t make her a murderer. Michael McCarthy is responsible for her death and the jury spoke,” Suffolk District Attorney Dan Conley said Monday.

McCarthy will be sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the chance of parole in 15 years.

