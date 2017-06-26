WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Michael McCarthy Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder In Killing Of Bella Bond

June 26, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Baby Doe, Bella Bond, Bella Bond murder trial, Carl Stevens, Michael McCarthy, Nicole Jacobs

BOSTON (CBS) — Michael McCarthy has been convicted of second-degree murder in the killing of two-year-old Bella Bond.

McCarthy gave no visible reaction in court as the decision was announced Monday morning. He was placed in handcuffs, and now faces mandatory life in prison with a chance for parole in 15 years.

mccarthy21 Michael McCarthy Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder In Killing Of Bella Bond

Michael McCarthy in Suffolk Superior Court as the verdict is read, June 26, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

He is due to be sentenced on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Bella Bond’s godmother told reporters outside court how she felt after the verdict was reached.

“Justice for Bella,” she said. “Finally justice for Bella.”

bellabond21 Michael McCarthy Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder In Killing Of Bella Bond

Bella Bond. (Photo credit: Facebook photo)

McCarthy was facing a first-degree murder charge in Bella’s death. Jurors could also have opted to convict him of involuntary manslaughter or find him not guilty of any of those charges.

Prosecutors said McCarthy killed Bella because he thought she was a “demon,” but the defense said the girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, was the one who held bizarre occult beliefs and killed her daughter.

A jury of eight men and four women deliberated for just over 23 hours over five days.

Over the course of the trial, 169 pieces of evidence were introduced, and 34 witnesses testified.

The trial lasted for 15 days.

Veteran defense attorney Phil Tracy speculated to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens on what might have taken this jury such a long time to make a decision.

“There were a lot of witnesses in this case, and a lot of exhibits,” Tracy said. “A thorough jury, if they follow the judge’s instructions, are going to painstakingly go through all of that discussion about what the witness said, what the veracity, credibility of the witness was, and the exhibits.”

Tracy added that he found it interesting that jurors didn’t present a single question to Judge Janet Sanders during deliberation.

On Sunday, a vigil was held on the two-year anniversary of Bella Bond’s body being found on a Deer Island beach.

The toddler was known only as Baby Doe for months, as a sketch of how investigators believed the girl looked circulated online around the world more than 50 million times.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports

