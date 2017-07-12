Bella Bond’s Mother To Be Sentenced, Released Into Rehab Wednesday

BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of Bella Bond faces sentencing Wednesday for her role in her 2-year-old daughter’s death in 2015.

Rachelle Bond will be sentenced to time served as part of a deal with prosecutors and enter into treatment at a rehab facility.

Bond pleaded guilty back in February to being an accessory to murder after the fact, and to larceny as a result of her continued use of state benefits intended for her daughter.

Prosecutors said her boyfriend Michael McCarthy killed Bella because he thought she was a “demon,” and Rachelle testified against him as the star witness during his 15-day trial.

The defense claimed Rachelle was the one who held bizarre occult beliefs and killed her daughter, but jurors ultimately believed Rachelle’s testimony.

McCarthy was convicted of second-degree murder in the little girl’s death and sentenced to life in prison.

Bond and McCarthy were arrested in September 2015, three months after Bella Bond’s body washed ashore on Deer Island.

A computer-generated image of the girl was shared by millions on social media by authorities trying to determine her identity.

Rachelle’s sentencing was originally scheduled for June 27, but was pushed back two weeks so that a bed in a rehab facility would be available for her.

Janice Bassil, Bond’s attorney, said at a hearing two weeks ago that she and Bond agreed that it was best if Bond remained in jail until Wednesday, so she could go directly into rehab upon her release.