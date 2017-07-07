Marcus Morris Is Apparently A Huge Paul Pierce Fan

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears that Marcus Morris will enjoy playing under the same roof that Paul Pierce did for 15 seasons.

The newest Celtics forward, whom they acquired from the Pistons for Avery Bradley on Friday, sent out a tweet back on the morning of May 1 to pay tribute to “The Truth” after he played his final NBA game on April 30.

“To one of my idols growing up playing this game. Always been one of my favorite players and will forever be. Real One. Thanks Truth,” the tweet read.

Pierce is officially retired from the NBA and appears to be transitioning into broadcasting. He wanted to retire a Celtic, but he’ll have to settle for having his No. 34 retired as early as next season.

Morris will probably enjoy being in the building for that moment.