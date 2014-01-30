Ainge On Toucher & Rich: Celtics Likely To Retire Pierce, KG’s Number; Not Sure About Ray Allen

BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics President of Basketball Ops. Danny Ainge wasn’t present when the team honored Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on Sunday, but said both players will likely be joining the 22 other Celtics greats whose number hangs in the Garden rafters.

Pierce’s #34 and Garnett’s #5 will, at some point, be retired with the rest of the best, cementing their legacies with the franchise.

Ray Allen on the other hand?

“I’m not sure yet. I don’t know the answer to that,” Ainge told 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Thursday.

Ainge said the decision to retire a player’s number will come down to the C’s ownership group. He did admit that the way things ended with Allen, with the sharpshooter taking less money from Boston’s chief rival at the time, the Miami Heat, will likely play a role in that decision.

“I think that’s obviously somewhat of a factor. But I think time heals those hurts, and logic will take over,” said Ainge. “The question is did he play long enough and that kind of thing? There are a lot of great Celtics in history, and Ray Allen is certainly one of them. I know there will be consideration and discussion about that happening. We’ll see.”

Quick Hits from Ainge:

About receiving calls, but nothing serious, about the availability of Rajon Rondo:

“I think everybody’s just sort of fishing right now. I don’t think that they’re anticipating anything happening, and this is the time of the year where everyone is just sort of putting their toe in the water and getting started.”

If he’s lost confidence in Brad Stevens after the team has lost 19 of their last 22 games:

“Absolutely not. I’m much more inclined to give Brad Stevens an extension after working with him through this first season than I am of questioning whether he’s a good coach or not. He’s a great coach, he’s going to get better and he is learning. He’s very competent, hard-working, (and has) great integrity. All the things we said when we hired him are still there and still true.”