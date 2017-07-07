Report: Celtics Trading Avery Bradley To Pistons For Marcus Morris

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have found a taker for their need to clear cap space. They are trading guard Avery Bradley to the Pistons for Marcus Morris, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Friday morning.
The Lakers and Clippers were also reportedly involved in trade talks for Bradley, according to Wojnarowski.
Trading Bradley for Morris saves the Celtics about $3.4 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. That will give them enough room to sign free-agent forward Gordon Hayward to a max deal.
This is a developing story…