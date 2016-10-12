FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Parts Of Cape Cod Until 4:30 pm Forecast | Blog | Radar | App | Share Photos

Paul Pierce Wants To Retire A Celtic

October 12, 2016 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, NBA, Paul Pierce, Paul Pierce Retirement, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Paul Pierce announced last month that he will retire after this season, his 19th in the NBA.

On Wednesday, he went into a little more depth on those retirement plans during an appearance on SiriusXM, saying he hopes to step away as a member of the Boston Celtics.

“I would love to do that,” Pierce told SiriusXM NBA Radio (h/t to ESPNBoston.com’s Chris Forsberg). “I think I’ll always be remembered as a Celtic. I had all my glory days, all my prime was pretty much as a Boston Celtic. I think I owe the fans and I owe myself that much, just to be able to put that uniform on one more time and go out that way, say I retired a Boston Celtic.”

This should come as no surprise to anyone, as Doc Rivers (Pierce’s current coach with the Clippers and former coach in Boston) in September that he and Danny Ainge would find a way to have Pierce retire in green.

“The Truth” spent 15 seasons in Boston, averaging 21.8 points per game and ranks second on the team’s all-time scoring list behind John Havlicek. He was named the NBA Finals MVP in 2008 when the Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers in six games, ending a 22-year title drought for the franchise.

Celtics fans will have one more chance to see Pierce play in the TD Garden this season, when the L.A. Clippers come to town on Sunday, February 5.

Then, they’ll just have to wait for his grand retirement ceremony. At least we now know it will take place where it all started for Pierce.

 

 

