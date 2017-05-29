WATCH LIVE: Bella Bond Murder Trial

Trial Of Bella Bond’s Accused Killer Begins Tuesday

May 29, 2017 8:41 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – Opening arguments begin Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of killing Bella Bond.

Michael McCarthy is on trial for first degree murder. Police say McCarthy was dating Bella Bond’s mother at the time the baby’s body washed ashore on Deer Island. Her body was in a trash bag.

Rachelle Bond’s daughter Bella. (Facebook photo)

Bella Bond’s mother Rachelle has agreed to testify for the prosecution in exchange for a guilty plea in the case. She pleaded guilty to helping dispose of her daughter’s body.

Jury selection began on May 22 and Bella’s biological father Joe Amoroso had some harsh words for McCarthy and Rachelle Bond outside the Suffolk County courtroom.

“I don’t feel they deserve to be breathing,” Amoroso said.

Rachelle Bond and Michael McCarthy. (WBZ-TV)

“I’m going to be here everyday because it’s all about justice,” Amoroso told WBZ NewsRadio 1030. “I want to see them get their punishment.”

WBZ-TV will be in the courtroom during the trial.

