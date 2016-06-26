One Year Later, Bella Bond’s Grandmother Visits Deer Island

Trial Of Bella Bond's Accused Killer Begins TuesdayOpening arguments begin Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of killing Bella Bond.

At Brockton Remembrance, One Soldier Was MissingThroughout the years, several hundred Brockton men and women have given their lives in defense of our country. But one soldier was missing--22-year-old Army Ranger Etienne Murphy.

Robert Mueller, Set To Lead Russia Investigation, Preaches Integrity In Commencement SpeechHe was invited to give the commencement speech before being named to lead the investigation.

'Good Samaritan' Uses Baseball Bat To Rescue Woman From Burning CarA man at a Memorial Day cookout in Reading used a baseball bat to get a woman out of a car that crashed between two utility poles.