One Year Later, Bella Bond’s Grandmother Visits Deer Island

June 26, 2016 8:54 PM
Filed Under: Baby Doe, Bella Bond, CBS Boston, WBZ

WINTHROP (CBS) — Bella Bond’s paternal grandmother Patricia Quinn visited Deer Island on Sunday, a year and a day after the 2-year-old’s body was found ashore.

“I only had her for 9 months, and I enjoyed every moment with her, she was just an angel,” Quinn said.

Patricia Quinn (WBZ)

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary Bella’s body was discovered on the beach in a plastic bag by a passerby. She was known for months as “Baby Doe” until her identity could be verified.

Flowers and candles were left near her shrine in Winthrop over the weekend.

Quinn, who held vigil for Bella at her shrine on Sunday, said she last saw Bella in 2013 when Bella was only 8 months old.

Michael McCarthy is charged with killing Bella Bond and is being held without bail. Rachelle Bond, Bella’s mother and McCarthy’s girlfriend, is accused of helping him conceal her body.

