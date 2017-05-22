Bella Bond Murder Trial Jury Selection Begins

BOSTON (CBS) — “I don’t feel they deserve to be breathing,” said Joe Amoroso, the biological father of Bella Bond, outside court on Monday morning. He is referring to Rachelle Bond, Bella’s mother, and Michael McCarthy, Bond’s boyfriend who is accused of killing Bella.

Bella, known as Baby Doe for months as police tried to identify her remains, was found dead in a trash bag washed up on Deer Island in 2015.

Monday’s court session was to begin the jury selection in McCarthy’s trial for first-degree murder of the two-year-old girl.

About 90 perspective jurors have filed through the courtroom so far, according to Judge Janet Sanders. Many were asked to complete a 15-page questionnaire.

Michael McCarthy, on trial for murder in death of 2 year old #BellaBond, is well-groomed, wearing suit and tie. — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) May 22, 2017

“I’m going to be here everyday because it’s all about justice,” Amoroso told WBZ NewsRadio 1030. “I want to see them get their punishment.”

Amoroso said he hoped that the trial would bring what happened to his daughter to light.

He continued, “What they did was sick, very twisted, evil, and people like that deserve to be locked away for the rest of their life. Period.”

The judge expects McCarthy’s trial to start next week and last four to five weeks.

McCarthy has been held without bail since his arraignment in January of 2016. Meanwhile, Bond reached a plea deal on accessory charges and will testify against McCarthy.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens