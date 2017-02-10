WBZ4[1]
Weather Alert: Potentially Significant Storm | RadarForecast | BlogWeather App | Closings-Delays

Bella Bond’s Mother Reaches Plea Deal On Accessory Charges

February 10, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Baby Doe, Bella Bond, Michael McCarthy, Rachelle Bond

BOSTON (CBS) – Rachelle Bond, mother of the young girl known for months only as Baby Doe, reached a plea deal Friday on charges that she helped cover up her daughter’s death.

The mother of 2-year-old Bella Bond, Rachelle Bond had been charged with being an accessory after the fact. She was also charged with larceny over $250 for continuing to take public assistance despite knowing of Bella’s death.

Michael McCarthy, Rachelle Bond’s boyfriend, is facing first-degree murder charges in the toddler’s death.

A joint recommendation requests Bond receive time served and two years probation if she testifies against McCarthy. Prosecutors said she has cooperated fully with the investigation and has agreed to testify.

Bond’s attorney said said her daughter was “everything to her” and she wants nothing more than to see McCarthy convicted of murder.

Michael McCarthy (left) with his attorney in Suffolk Superior Court, Jan. 11, 2016. (WBZ-TV)

Michael McCarthy (left) with his attorney in Suffolk Superior Court, Jan. 11, 2016. (WBZ-TV)

The judge in the case said a sentence will not be imposed on Friday.

In Suffolk Superior Court, prosecutors said Rachelle Bond was threatened by McCarthy and feared for her life if she went to police.

“I do see (Rachelle) as a victim in this case. She wants to see if through to the end,” Bond’s attorney said.

Rachelle Bond’s trial had been scheduled to start February 27. McCarthy’s trial was slated for April, but will now likely not start until May or early June.

Bella Bond’s body was found washed up on Deer Island in Winthrop in June 2015. She was known as Baby Doe until September when police were able to identify her.

Rachelle Bond with her daughter Bella. (Facebook photo)

Rachelle Bond with her daughter Bella. (Facebook photo)

The girl’s mother is charged with being an accessory after the fact. In addition, she is charged with larceny over $250 for allegedly continuing to take public assistance despite knowing of Bella’s death.

Prosecutors said previously that Rachelle Bond sent McCarthy into the girl’s room in spring 2015 because Bella was having trouble sleeping.

When Rachelle Bond later went into the room, she allegedly saw McCarthy over Bella, who looked grey.

Investigators say McCarthy and Rachelle Bond placed Bella into a duffel bag with weights and threw her into the water off a remote section of South Boston. Months later, the duffel bag and weights were found.

A composite image of Baby Doe was shared millions of times on social media before she was identified in September 2015.

Rachelle Bond’s sentence will not be imposed until the conclusion of McCarthy’s trial.

