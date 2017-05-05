Central Catholic High School Dean, Coach Resigns

LAWRENCE (CBS) — The Dean of Students and Head Basketball Coach at private school in Lawrence has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate conduct.
Central Catholic High School parents were notified through an email on Friday afternoon that Richard Nault resigned from his positions at the school on April 26.
President Christopher Sullivan stated:
“I accepted Mr. Nault’s resignation with regret. Over recent months, Mr. Nault engaged a recent graduate and alumna of Central Catholic on a social media site, a practice that cannot be tolerated at our School. This lapse of good judgment, is the only incident or violation of the School’s faculty code by Mr. Nault in the eleven years he has been employed at Central. Mr. Nault has been forthcoming throughout the entire process.”
Nault’s resignation comes shortly after Andrew Nikonchuk, the school’s Director of Curriculum and Instruction, was fired. Nikonchuk has been accused of drugging and raping a student in 2006.
Two days after Nikonchuk was fired on April 26, two staff members at the school were also placed on administrative leave while the school began investigating accusations of inappropriate behavior.