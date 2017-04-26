WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Central Catholic HS Administrator Fired Over Alleged Inappropriate Conduct

By David Robichaud April 26, 2017 6:00 PM By David Robichaud
Filed Under: Andrew Nikonchuk, Central Catholic High School, David Robichaud

LAWRENCE (CBS) — A popular school administrator at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence has just been fired for allegedly having inappropriate social contact with students.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office confirmed they are investigating allegations against Andrew Nikonchuk, the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Central.

The school’s president, Christopher F. Sullivan, released a statement that said,”The employment of Andrew Nikonchuk, an administrator at Central Catholic High school, has been terminated for cause after it was determined he had violated the school’s policies pertaining to appropriate social boundaries between students and faculty.”

Georgia Brox, a Central Catholic student, commented, “The alleged thing that might have happened is really messed up, kinda makes me uncomfortable, makes me super uncomfortable.”

She added, “I’ve never heard of any teacher giving away their phone number or anything. Any teacher I’ve ever dealt with at Central has kept school and personal life very separate.”

Anthony Boniface also said, “I guess maybe he was having conversations with students, maybe friendly conversations. Maybe he was more like a friend, you’re not supposed to be friendly with the students.”

School officials added they are in the process of assessing the extent and frequency of the policy violations but they refused to comment on what those violations were.

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia