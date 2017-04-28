Two Central Catholic Staff Members Placed On Administrative Leave

LAWRENCE (CBS) – Two staff members at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence have been placed on administrative leave while the school investigates accusations of inappropriate behavior.

The investigation into the staff members comes just days after Director of Curriculum and Instruction Andrew Nikonchuk was fired when a former student accused the administrator of drugging and raping him.

On Thursday, Central Catholic President Christopher Sullivan said in a letter to parents an allegation surfaced Wednesday that another staff member was posting “compromising photos” of himself on a website that is adults-only and password protected.

Copies of the photographs had been circulated around the school.

“This staff member’s online behavior is inconsistent with the values of self-respect, compassion for others, and healthy decision-making for the children we serve,” said Sullivan.

In addition, another administrator has been accused of sending inappropriate messages through social media to a student who graduated in 2016.

Screen shots of the conversation circulated around the school community.

Sullivan said the messages violate the Central Catholic’s policies on social boundaries between students and faculty.

Both staff members will remain on administrative leave until the school’s investigations are complete, Sullivan said.

Sullivan added that the school is also cooperating with the criminal investigation into the allegations against Nikonchuk.