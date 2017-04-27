Former Student Accuses Central Catholic Administrator Of Sex Assault

LAWRENCE (CBS)- A Central Catholic High School administrator was fired after a former student accused him of sexual assault.

The former student’s complaint started an investigation which led to abrupt firing of Andrew Nikonchuk.

“On Thursday, April 20th, an allegation was made by a member of the class of 2008 that he was drugged and raped in 2006 by Andrew Nikonchuk,” said school President Christopher Sullivan.

There was only speculation among students as to what happened.

With school personnel looking on, students declined to speak to the media gathered outside their school.

“The alleged incident did not occur on school property,” said Sullivan.

Nikonchuk lives in Lowell, which is in Middlesex County, but Lawrence, where the school is, is in Essex County.

The Middlesex District Attorney is investigating the case.

School officials say this is the only case they know of.

Nikonchuk was fired for violating school policies pertaining to appropriate social boundaries between students and faculty.