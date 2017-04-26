Inmate’s Lawyer To Speak On Client’s Connection To Aaron Hernandez

WORCESTER (CBS) — A lawyer for the last person to see Aaron Hernandez alive is expected to speak Wednesday.

Sources tell WBZ-TV that prisoner Kyle Kennedy, a 22-year-old friend of the ex-NFL star and fellow inmate at the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center, was the last person to see Hernandez before he hung himself in his cell.

Kennedy was moved to a protective unit after Hernandez’s death, but his lawyer, Larry Army, Jr., says that was a standard precaution and he did not exhibit any “risky behavior.”

“My client is obviously saddened by the loss of his friend Aaron Hernandez,” Army Jr. said in a statement.

WBZ-TV I-Team chief correspondent Cheryl Fiandaca learned that at least one correction officer has been “detached with pay” in wake of Hernandez’s death. Meanwhile, the Souza-Baranowski Correction Center remains on lockdown as officials conduct a narcotics sweep.

Army Jr. is expected to speak about Kennedy’s connection to Hernandez at a 1 p.m. press conference in Worcester Wednesday.

The WBZ I-Team reported last week that Hernandez gave Kennedy’s family a watch worth about $50,000, and Kennedy’s lawyer says one of the suicide notes found in Hernandez’s cell was addressed to Kennedy.

Copies of the letters and notes written by Hernandez prior to his suicide were ordered to be turned over to the former New England Patriot’s family just an hour before he was buried in a private ceremony Monday.

But Hernandez attorney Jose Baez has said there were no letters to Kennedy–and went even further, addressing rumors about the content of the alleged letters.

“Rumors of letters to a gay lover, in or out of prison, are false,” Baez said. “These are malicious leaks used to tarnish someone who is dead.”

Baez urged those spreading “malicious untruths” about the letters to stop.

This comes as Hernandez’s attorneys try to clear his name.

They filed a motion Tuesday to throw out Hernandez’s 2013 murder conviction in the killing of Odin Lloyd.

Under a long-standing Massachusetts legal principle, courts customarily vacate the convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard.