I-Team: Hernandez Gave Away Belongings, $50,000 Watch Before Suicide

April 21, 2017 5:02 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez suicide, Cheryl Fiandaca, I-Team

BOSTON (CBS) – The I-Team is learning more about the circumstances surrounding Aaron Hernandez’s death in prison. It seems he had been planning his suicide for a few days.

Sources tell the I-Team that Hernandez was naked and hanging by a bed sheet when a corrections officer found him and that he placed a curtain over the cell’s inside window for privacy. Hernandez also covered his cell floor with soapy water making it difficult for him to stand up.

Inside cell G2-57 sources say investigators didn’t find any of Aaron Hernandez’s prison-allowed belongings. Instead, according to sources, corrections officers found Hernandez’s property in the cells of other inmates.

Investigators now believe – according to law enforcement sources – that the former tight end for the New England Patriots gave away his prison allowed radio, TV, MP4 player and headphones before committing suicide.

Aaron Hernandez reacts to the not guilty verdict in his double murder trial on April 14, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Sources say investigators have learned Hernandez also gave an expensive watch, thought to be worth about $50,000, to the family of a Worcester man he was in prison with, asking a friend or family member who had the watch to give it to the man’s family.

The 22-year-old close friend and fellow inmate was one of the last to see Hernandez alive. Sources tell the I-Team he is now under 24-hour suicide watch within the health unit of the facility. He is serving time for armed robbery.

And sources tell the I-Team that the corrections officer who admitted to missing the 2:00 a.m. cell check and is on paid leave – will likely face a 30-day suspension.

