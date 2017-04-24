Attorney For Inmate Acknowledges Hernandez Wrote Letter To Client

BOSTON (CBS) – One of the letters written by Aaron Hernandez before his death last week was left to another prisoner.
A lawyer for that inmate, Kyle Kennedy, said his client has not seen the letter, but is saddened by the loss of his friend.
“We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible,” Larry Army Jr. said in a statement.
The WBZ I-Team reported last week that Hernandez gave Kennedy’s family a watch worth about $50,000. Sources also tell the I-Team Kennedy was the last person to see Hernandez alive the night before his suicide.
Kennedy was moved to a protective unit after Hernandez’s death, but his lawyer says that was a standard precaution and he did not exhibit any risky behavior.
A New Bedford Superior Court judge ordered investigators to release copies of the notes to the former NFL star’s family, less than an hour before his funeral Monday.
