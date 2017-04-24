WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Attorney For Inmate Acknowledges Hernandez Wrote Letter To Client

April 24, 2017 5:23 PM

BOSTON (CBS) – One of the letters written by Aaron Hernandez before his death last week was left to another prisoner.

A lawyer for that inmate, Kyle Kennedy, said his client has not seen the letter, but is saddened by the loss of his friend.

“We will be requesting that the letter be turned over to my client as soon as possible,” Larry Army Jr. said in a statement.

The WBZ I-Team reported last week that Hernandez gave Kennedy’s family a watch worth about $50,000. Sources also tell the I-Team Kennedy was the last person to see Hernandez alive the night before his suicide.

Kennedy was moved to a protective unit after Hernandez’s death, but his lawyer says that was a standard precaution and he did not exhibit any risky behavior.

A New Bedford Superior Court judge ordered investigators to release copies of the notes to the former NFL star’s family, less than an hour before his funeral Monday.

