WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Odin Lloyd’s Mother To Continue With Civil Suit

By Beth Germano April 19, 2017 5:17 PM By Beth Germano
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez, Aaron Hernandez suicide, Beth Germano, Odin Lloyd, Ursula Ward, Wrongful Death Lawsuit

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Aaron Hernandez was facing life in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd when he took his own life in jail.

The attorney for Lloyd’s family says they are going forward with a wrongful death suit despite Hernandez’s own death.

“Odin Lloyd was a provider. He cared very much for his mother and the household and did many things to keep it going,” said wrongful death attorney Doug Sheff.

odin lloyd dl Odin Lloyds Mother To Continue With Civil Suit

Odin Lloyd. (Family photo)

The family remained private inside their Dorchester home saying they had no comment on the day’s development.

Sheff says he does not believe the death of Hernandez will have any bearing on the civil suit as they pursue Aaron Hernandez assets including his home, his vehicle, and even money from his Patriots contract.

The death of the former player has re-opened old wounds, but Sheff says Lloyd’s mother Ursula Ward will not pass judgment.

“She had her conviction, Mr. Hernandez chose his fate. She believes Odin is looking down on her and whatever happened, happened for a reason.”

More from Beth Germano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia