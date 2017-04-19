Odin Lloyd’s Mother To Continue With Civil Suit

DORCHESTER (CBS) — Aaron Hernandez was facing life in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd when he took his own life in jail.

The attorney for Lloyd’s family says they are going forward with a wrongful death suit despite Hernandez’s own death.

“Odin Lloyd was a provider. He cared very much for his mother and the household and did many things to keep it going,” said wrongful death attorney Doug Sheff.

The family remained private inside their Dorchester home saying they had no comment on the day’s development.

Sheff says he does not believe the death of Hernandez will have any bearing on the civil suit as they pursue Aaron Hernandez assets including his home, his vehicle, and even money from his Patriots contract.

The death of the former player has re-opened old wounds, but Sheff says Lloyd’s mother Ursula Ward will not pass judgment.

“She had her conviction, Mr. Hernandez chose his fate. She believes Odin is looking down on her and whatever happened, happened for a reason.”