Aaron Hernandez : Timeline Of Key Events

By The Associated Press April 19, 2017 8:20 AM
BOSTON (AP) — Key dates in the case of Aaron Hernandez:

June 8, 2010: Hernandez, a standout tight end drafted from the University of Florida, signs a four-year contract with the New England Patriots.

Aaron Hernandez makes a play in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2010.

Jan. 1, 2012: He sets a career best with 138 receiving yards in a win over Buffalo.

Aaron Hernandez.

July 16, 2012: Two men, Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, are shot to death in their car as they wait at a red light in Boston’s South End neighborhood.

A crime scene photo of the 2012 shooting of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Aug. 27, 2012: Hernandez signs a five-year, $40 million contract with the Patriots.

February 2013: An associate, Alexander Bradley, is shot in the face in Florida. Bradley files a lawsuit alleging that Hernandez shot him after they argued at a strip club.

Alexander Bradley testifies in Suffolk Superior Court, March 20, 2017.

June 17, 2013: The body of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee, is found about a mile from Hernandez’s mansion in North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Odin Lloyd.

June 26, 2013: Hernandez is arrested on a murder charge in Lloyd’s slaying and taken from his home in handcuffs. He later pleads not guilty. The Patriots release him hours after his arrest.

Aaron Hernandez arrested at his home in North Attleboro, June 26, 2013.

May 15, 2014: Hernandez is indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the shootings of de Abreu and Furtado. His lawyers say he is innocent.

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado.

May 28, 2014: Hernandez pleads not guilty to charges in connection with the deaths of de Abreu and Furtado. A prosecutor says Hernandez was angry because de Abreu accidentally bumped into him at a nightclub while dancing, spilling his drink.

Jan. 9, 2015: Hernandez goes on trial for murder in Lloyd’s killing.

April 7, 2015: Prosecutors and Hernandez’s lawyers present their closing statements and the case goes to the jury.

April 15, 2015: Hernandez is convicted of first-degree murder; carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

Aaron Hernandez convicted in Fall River Superior Court, April 15, 2015.

Feb. 14, 2017: Hernandez goes on trial for murder in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

April 6, 2017: Prosecutors and Hernandez’s lawyers present their closing arguments.

April 7, 2017: The jury begins deliberating.

April 14, 2017: Hernandez acquitted of murder in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Aaron Hernandez cried when the verdicts were read April 14, 2017.

April 19, 2017: Hernandez found hanging by a bed sheet in his prison cell, dies at hospital.

The Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.

