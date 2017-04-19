Murder Victim’s Father Takes No Joy In Aaron Hernandez’s Death

BOSTON (CBS) – Days before his death in prison, Aaron Hernandez was acquitted in the murders of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu in Boston’s South End in 2012.

Through a translator, the father of Safiro Furtado told reporters that he took no joy in Hernandez’s death.

Salvatore Furtado said he was in pain every day of Hernandez’s criminal trial and despite his acquittal, he still believes he murdered his son and de Abreu in 2012. As a Christian man, Furtado reacted to Hernandez’s suicide by saying only God should decide who can die.

Attorney William Kennedy said the joint wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of de Abreu and Furtado against Hernandez will proceed against his estate.

“At the time of his original arrest in the Odin Lloyd case, my understanding was that there was a $3.5 million bonus that we’ve made a subject of an action in the Superior Court,” Kennedy said. “We got a commitment from the Patriots that before any of that payment would be made they would notify the court.”

Kennedy says it is unclear what assets Hernandez still has.

Hernandez was facing life in prison for the murder of Odin Lloyd when he took his own life in jail.